Scottsdale police need public's help finding bank robbery suspect

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who robbed a bank in Scottsdale last week.

On Feb. 15, authorities were called to FirstBank near Indian School and Miller roads after an armed man entered the building and handed the teller a note saying that he had a weapon and wanted money.

The employee complied with the suspect's demands and gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, a police spokesperson said.

Afterwards, the suspect fled the area on a bike, officials said.

He's described as being Caucasian, about 6'0", 200 pounds with a thin, scruffy beard and dark hair with a small ponytail. He was last seen wearing a red or burgundy sweatshirt, baggy sweatpants and dark-colored sunglasses.

anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call Scottsdale Police at 480-312-5000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.