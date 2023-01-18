Watch Now
Scottsdale police mourns death of K9 officer 'Kane'

Posted at 7:25 PM, Jan 17, 2023
The Scottsdale Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its canine officers.

Officials say Kane was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer and passed away Monday.

Police say Kane served for two years as a dual-purpose narcotics and patrol K9.

Kane was responsible for many criminal apprehensions and drug-related arrests during his time with the department.

Scottsdale police say he was a beloved member and will be missed.

