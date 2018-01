SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Hayden Road and Via de Ventura around 5 p.m. in response to an accident between a car and motorcycle.

Shortly after initially reporting the crash, authorities confirmed that the motorcyclist had died.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours during the investigation.

Southbound lanes on Hayden road are closed at Mountain View Road. Northbound lanes on Hayden Road are closed at San Benito Drive.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area in the meantime. Check here for the latest traffic updates.

