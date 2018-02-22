Scottsdale police looking for armed bank robbery suspect

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Authorities are asking for help in tracking down a suspect wanted for robbing a bank earlier this month.

The Scottsdale Police Department says a man entered 1st Bank near Indian School and Miller roads around 4:30 p.m. on February 15.

Investigators say the suspect handed a note to the teller indicating he had a weapon and demanding money.

The teller handed over cash and the suspect took off on a bicycle, according to a news release.

Police say the suspect is about six feet tall and 200 pounds, with a thin scruffy beard and thinning dark hair in a small ponytail. He was last seen wearing a red or burgundy baggy sweatshirt, baggy gray sweatpants and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).