SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale police are asking for the public's help in locating a 55-year-old woman who remains at large after being convicted of manslaughter.

Police have now released an age-enhanced photo of Gloria L. Schulze who has been on the run for 24 years.

According to police, on July 29, 1994, Schulze was driving while impaired in the area of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard when she struck a vehicle head-on.

The collision killed 21-year-old Angela Maher.

Before Schulze's trial, she fled and was found guilty in absentia.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches with green eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Schulze is asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Silent Witness by calling 480-WITNESS.