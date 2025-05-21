Watch Now
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

Scottsdale PD investigating shooting near Miller and McDowell roads

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Scottsdale Police Department
Posted
and last updated

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are investigating a shooting near Miller and McDowell roads.

At around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area for a shooting incident.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and there are no ongoing threats to the surrounding community.

A large police presence is expected in the area until further notice. Police urge everyone to avoid the area.

ABC15 is working to get more information and will update this story with new information.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen