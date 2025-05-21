Scottsdale PD investigating shooting near Miller and McDowell roads

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are investigating a shooting near Miller and McDowell roads.

At around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area for a shooting incident.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and there are no ongoing threats to the surrounding community.

A large police presence is expected in the area until further notice. Police urge everyone to avoid the area.

