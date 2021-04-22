Scottsdale man accused of killing girlfriend during a fight

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale man has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend during a fight and then erasing the memory on her cellphone before calling 911.

Police say 53-year-old Jeffrey Vandermate was jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Vandermate has been released on $200,000 bond pending an April 28 court appearance.

Police say officers responded to Vandermate's apartment on Sunday afternoon after he reported that his girlfriend wasn't moving or breathing.

The woman, whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders said the woman had signs of decomposition and had bruising around her neck.

