LIVE VIDEO: 'Police situation' near 64th Street and McDowell Road

Police asking public to avoid the area Wednesday morning
Scottsdale Police Department said the department is assisting with a “Phoenix Police Department situation.”
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jul 19, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Traffic is restricted along McDowell Road near 64th Street due to a police investigation.

Scottsdale Police Department said the department is assisting with a “Phoenix Police Department situation.”

Video from the scene shows a large police presence blocking the roadway, as well as in a nearby housing complex that is under construction.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until an “all-clear” is given.

ABC15 has reached out to Phoenix police for more information.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

