Scottsdale homebuilder signs sponsorship deal with Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based homebuilder Taylor Morrison has signed a long-term agreement to be the presenting sponsor of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The Thunderbirds — the organization that hosts the Phoenix Open — said Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) is the second presenting sponsor in the history of the Valley’s premier golf event, which also raises money for Arizona charities.

The agreement begins with the upcoming 2022 tournament, scheduled for Feb. 7-13 at TPC Scottsdale.

“We are beyond excited to bring Taylor Morrison in as our presenting sponsor and look forward to the unique activation this collaboration will bring this year and throughout the length of the partnership,” Dr. Michael Golding, 2022 WM Phoenix Open Tournament chairman, said in a statement. “Taylor Morrison’s charitable efforts in Arizona are extremely well established, we’re thrilled to begin working together to increase the charitable influence of the WM Phoenix Open and create an even bigger, positive impact on our communities.”

The Phoenix Open, which is headed toward its 87th edition, is one of the Valley’s oldest and most popular events, nicknamed “The People’s Open” because of the large crowds it draws. It is also one of the oldest events on the PGA Tour.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.