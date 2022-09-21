Scottsdale firefighters rescue two dogs, woman from Tom's Thumb Trail

SCOTTSDALE — A woman and two dogs were rescued by Scottsdale firefighters Wednesday afternoon at Tom's Thumb Trail.

Around 1:27 p.m., crews located a woman and two dogs who were unable to make it back to the trailhead.

Officials say one of the dogs, a 125-pound German Shepherd named Diego, was showing signs of heat exhaustion.

Firefighters carried Diego down a steep part of the trail before using a UTV to get the hiker and both dogs back to the trailhead.

Officials say Diego was doing much better after drinking water. He was able to get back into the car on his own.

Scottsdale fire officials remind pet owners to follow signs warning of the dangers of the heat, such as the one at the trailhead at Tom's Thumb saying, "The desert heat can kill your dog."

Officials also remind pet owners of the do's and don'ts of pet safety in Arizona:

Do:



Verify the weather before you walk your dog outside. Try to avoid walking your dog mid-day when it's the hottest. Try and limit your animal's exercise if it's above 85 degrees.

Check the sidewalk to asphalt temperature. If it is too hot for you to touch, it is too hot for your dog's paws.

Walk your dogs in the cooler time of the day. Early in the morning before 10 a.m. or after 5-6 p.m. in the evening.

Provide shade for your outdoor pets. In the Arizona heat and sunshine, your dog will need shade for cover and hopefully a breezeway as well.

Don't:

