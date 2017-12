SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Scottsdale filmmaker who beat out the competition for his creative Doritos commercial in 2014 is now facing his toughest battle yet: lung cancer.

Ryan Andersen says he's prepared to fight and he knows he can beat it.

Andersen gained fame in 2014 for his Super Bowl Doritos commercial about a little kid tricking his neighbor into a time machine so he could steal his chips.

"I wrote it, directed it, shot it, and edited it," said Andersen.

His own son played the mischievous kid and earned his role.

"I said, 'I'm going to fire you if you're not good, and I need someone else,'" said Andersen. "He said, 'No, I can do it.' At six years old!"

And Andersen is focusing on his family now more than ever, after mysterious pains in his back and neck turned into the most devastating news of his life.

"They told me I had stage four lung cancer and tumors in my spine and my brain," said Andersen.

The 32-year-old says he's never smoked a day in his life. He had to start chemotherapy and radiation and says the drugs took a harsh toll on his body.

"I posted online, 'Hey guys, this is what I'm going through,'" said Andersen. "And the amount of support and love was so overwhelming."

College friends started a GoFundMe account to try and help with the rising medical costs. Andersen's independent film community says they have been inspired by his work and dedication to the craft.

"I've got lots of life left and I've got lots of stories and lots of lives to change," said Andersen.

And if he could think of his battle as a movie, he's working to write the ending himself.

"I am the hero of my own movie," said Andersen. "And everyone should be of their own. And I'm going to win mine. The end."