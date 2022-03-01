Scottsdale business owner sending aid to brother fighting in Ukraine

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — March is the middle of peak ‘I do’ season in Arizona.

Nataliya Kovchan, owner of Le Beige Beauty, says, “So many inquiries, so many brides want to get us. When they don’t, they’re so sad. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh I’m so sorry, I wish you would’ve reached out earlier!’”

Le Beige Beauty is a small makeup and hair business in Scottsdale. They worked seven weddings in the last week. But Kovchan had more than brides on her mind.

“Bombs just started landing, I literally cried,” says Kovchan.

Her hometown airport was bombed after war was declared in Ukraine.

“It’s very real. It’s more real than anyone can imagine,” Kovchan said.

Her 65-year-old mother and family refuse to leave western Ukraine. But her brother is on the frontlines, serving as part of an air assault battalion against Russian forces.

“He is very, very ready to protect.”

Armed with little more than brushes, a light bulb moment happened for Kovchan.

“How can I donate? And I was like, my brother is literally fighting right now. Why don’t I reach out to him and straight to his battalion?”

But Kovchan had to be strategic. “See if I can send straight to his card instead of the bank because banks are not functioning right now.”

As the war rages, Natalyia is organizing funds for her brother’s battalion. And her business is pledging to donate 20% of its revenue to help overseas.

“I just need to do it,” says Kovchan. “It’s like you need to wake up and you need to brush your teeth. This is the same feeling.”

That instinct to fight for her country and family, no matter what it takes.

“You help others, God gives you back. It’s just how it works,” says Kovchan.

Click here if you would like to donate to help Nataliya Kovchan’s brother and his battalion in Ukraine.