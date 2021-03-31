Robert Fisher: Is he dead or alive 20 years after Scottsdale killings, house fire?

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two decades after it occurred, one of Arizona's most infamous cases still brings in tips, while leaving friends and investigators split on what happened to the man at the center of the mystery.

Robert Fisher, who would turn 60 this month, is accused of murdering his wife and two children and blowing up their Scottsdale home in 2001. To this day he has never been found and is a mainstay on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list.

"This is, by far, the most heinous crime that we've had here in Scottsdale," said Scottsdale police Detective John Heinzelman.

Heinzelman has been assigned the Robert Fisher case for the past five years and said tips still come in to this day.

What happened to Fisher remains a mystery. His Scottsdale home exploded on April 10, 2001. Investigators later found the bodies of his wife, Mary, and two children, Brittney, 12, and Bobby, 10 inside the home.

"They died brutally," Heinzelman said. "Mary was shot and her throat was cut, and both Bobby and Brittney had their throats slashed, almost from ear to ear."

Will the mystery surrounding Robert Fisher ever be solved? ABC15's Mike Pelton and Sonu Wasu delve into the investigation, sifting through what we know and what is still unanswered, starting on ABC15 News at 4 on Friday, April 2.