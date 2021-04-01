Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Robert Fisher remains a mainstay on the FBI's Most Wanted List after the 2001 deaths of his wife and two children. FBI, Scottsdale Police Department

These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI

These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI

These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI

These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI

These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI

These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI

These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI

These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene and evidence photos show items of interest during the investigation into Robert Fisher's disappearance and the murders of his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene and evidence photos show items of interest during the investigation into Robert Fisher's disappearance and the murders of his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene and evidence photos show items of interest during the investigation into Robert Fisher's disappearance and the murders of his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene and evidence photos show items of interest during the investigation into Robert Fisher's disappearance and the murders of his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Crime scene and evidence photos show items of interest during the investigation into Robert Fisher's disappearance and the murders of his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI

Prev 1 / Ad Next