Watch
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Robert Fisher case: Photos show aftermath of explosion, murders

Robert Fisher, who would turn 60 this month, is accused of murdering his wife and two children and blowing up their Scottsdale home in 2001. To this day he has never been found and is a mainstay on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list.

Robert Fisher case: Photos show aftermath of explosion, murders

close-gallery
  • Robert Fisher crime scene surveillance
  • Homicide - Lockerby-Trim of Camera 2.2.jpg
  • Homicide - Lockerby-Trim of Camera 2 Zoom.jpg
  • Homicide - Lockerby-Trim of Camera 2.3.jpg
  • Homicide - Lockerby-Trim of Camera 2.4.jpg
  • Homicide - Lockerby-Trim of Camera 2.jpg
  • Homicide - Lockerby-Trim of Camera 3.2.jpg
  • Homicide - Lockerby-Trim of Camera 3.3.jpg
  • Homicide - Lockerby-Trim of Camera 3.jpg
  • neg#00002 -2.jpg
  • neg#00004.jpg
  • neg#00005.jpg
  • neg#00006.jpg
  • neg#00007.jpg
  • neg#00008.jpg
  • neg#00024 - 2.jpg
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • 4.jpg
  • 5.jpg
  • 6.jpg
  • 7.jpg
  • 8.jpg
  • 9.jpg
  • 10.jpg
  • 11.jpg
  • 1.jpg
  • 12.jpg
  • 13.jpg
  • 14.jpg
  • 15.jpg
  • 16.jpg
  • 17.jpg
  • 6.jpg
  • 18.jpg
  • 19.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 20.jpg
  • 21.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • 4.jpg

Share

Robert Fisher remains a mainstay on the FBI's Most Wanted List after the 2001 deaths of his wife and two children.FBI, Scottsdale Police Department
These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI
These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI
These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI
These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI
These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI
These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI
These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI
These are the last-known images of Robert Fisher. They were captured on a surveillance camera near 74th Street and McDowell Road on April 9, 2001. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos show the exploded and burned-out Scottsdale home where Robert Fisher is accused of murdering his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene and evidence photos show items of interest during the investigation into Robert Fisher's disappearance and the murders of his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene and evidence photos show items of interest during the investigation into Robert Fisher's disappearance and the murders of his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene and evidence photos show items of interest during the investigation into Robert Fisher's disappearance and the murders of his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene photos taken by investigators show the heavily damaged home and evidence discovered at the scene. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene and evidence photos show items of interest during the investigation into Robert Fisher's disappearance and the murders of his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Crime scene and evidence photos show items of interest during the investigation into Robert Fisher's disappearance and the murders of his family. Scottsdale PD, FBI
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next