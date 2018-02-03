Remaining dog (finally) adopted weeks after friends find forever homes during free adoption event

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A nine-year-old pitbull has finally found her forever home weeks after she was the only remaining dog following a free adoption event.

On Jan. 15, Foothills Animal Rescue celebrated the first anniversary of their Brynne Smith Memorial Campus and Adoption Center by hosting an adoption special for cats and dogs.

Foothills Animal Rescue in #Scottsdale is offering FREE pet adoptions until 5 p.m. in celebration of their location's first anniversary. All pets are neutered/spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations #abc15 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) January 26, 2018

After the event was over, Loley was the only pup that remained.

For weeks Loley remained at the shelter eager to meet her new owner, a spokesperson for the rescue explained.

"...[She] is a Pittie mix who is dog selective — meaning she may, or may not like other dogs — and has some skin allergies," the spokesperson said.

Loley even had a meet-and-greet with a potential adopter, but it wasn't a good fit. It was later determined that Loley must go to a family where she is the only dog, which made it more difficult to place her.

However, after weeks of waiting for a forever home, Loley was finally adopted by her new mother.

The Brynne Smith Memorial Campus and Adoption Center opened on Dec. 3, 2016. Brynne passed away unexpectedly, and her family wanted to keep her memory alive by helping homeless pets in her honor. The family sponsored the adoption event in January by picking up fees for all dogs and cats adopted.