Pups greet guests, serve as ambassadors at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - There's one resort in the Valley that's so dog friendly, they actually have four pups on staff!

If you visit the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess this holiday season, you won't miss the decked out lobby. You'll also get to meet the hotel's canine ambassadors, Bixby and Gibbs. "Bixby and Gibbs were both trained as service dogs," said James Keller who handles the dogs. "They went through the whole service dog training."



As James greets and answers questions about the hotel, the dogs greet the guests in the lobby in their own way. "It creates a very welcoming warm feeling," said James. "People feel like they're at home."



Bixby is a five-year-old Yellow Lab medical alert dog. Gibbs is a 6-year-old Golden Retriever trained for kids with special needs.



"It puts a smile on their face," said James. "That's the biggest thing I've noticed. Everybody that comes through that door, it puts a smile on their face and the conversation is right away - we start talking about their pets."



The hotel has four therapy dogs on staff. They work in shifts to make sure there is a pup in the lobby seven days a week, ready to greet every guest.