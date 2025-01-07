Watch Now
Public asked to avoid Camelback and Miller roads area amid barricade situation

It is unclear what led to the incident
Scottsdale Police Department
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are asking residents to avoid the area in the Old Town Scottsdale area as they investigate a person involved in a barricade.

An ongoing investigation is underway, according to police, on 75th Street and Stetson Drive, just south of Camelback Road.

Police say this is an isolated incident.

It is unclear what led to the incident and if anyone was hurt.

Police say there are "no outstanding people involved."

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest information.

