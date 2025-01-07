Public asked to avoid Camelback and Miller roads area amid barricade situation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are asking residents to avoid the area in the Old Town Scottsdale area as they investigate a person involved in a barricade.

An ongoing investigation is underway, according to police, on 75th Street and Stetson Drive, just south of Camelback Road.

🚨#PoliceInvestigation🚨

We are investigating an ongoing police incident in the area of 75th St and Stetson. We ask that people stay out of the area until further notice.

Expect to see a heavy police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/2po9c7jksY — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 7, 2025

Police say this is an isolated incident.

It is unclear what led to the incident and if anyone was hurt.

Police say there are "no outstanding people involved."

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest information.