Check out this gorgeous Scottsdale home for sale now for $4,200,000.

Pricey! Scottsdale home for sale for $4,200,000

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow

$4,200,000 - 11273 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale - 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms/ 5,928 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 12/15/22

Photo by: Zillow