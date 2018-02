SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by an RV at WestWorld in Scottsdale.

Officials received reports Saturday afternoon of a crash at the multi-use facility near Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

According to a police spokesman, a man and woman were attempting to back up an RV when the woman was run over and killed.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the accident.

An investigation is going and no further details were immediately available.