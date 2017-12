SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two cars believed to be in the area at the time of a deadly crash in Scottsdale in November.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 29, Westin Marc L'Heureux was seen walking north across Shea Boulevard at 72nd Place.

Police say L'Heureux fell to the ground, possibly as the result of a medical event, and was then struck by a vehicle as he was lying in the road.

Witnesses described the car involved in the collision as a black SUV or white van.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives have obtained pictures of possible vehicles that were in the area at the time of the crash.

If you recognize these vehicles, you are asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.