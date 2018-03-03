Police release name of man shot, killed by federal agent in Scottsdale

abc15.com staff
10:48 AM, Mar 3, 2018
scottsdale | northeast valley

Federal agents were serving a warrant in Scottsdale Friday afternoon when the man they were approaching pulled a handgun, forcing agents to shoot and kill the suspect.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Police say the man who was shot and killed by a federal agent in a Scottsdale shopping center Friday morning was previously convicted of human trafficking.

Authorities say 48-year-old Erik Dunham was recently convicted of human trafficking and failed to appear for his sentencing. Consequently, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office petitioned a judge and a search warrant was issued for Dunham’s arrest. 

Homeland Security agents were attempting to serve the arrest warrant when the deadly shooting occurred in the area of 90th Street and Shea Boulevard, a Scottsdale police spokesperson said. 

According to police, the Homeland Security agent fired at Dunham after he drew a weapon on the agents. 

The suspect died at the scene, officials confirmed. 

The shooting remains under investigation and no additional details were immediately released regarding the incident. 

