Police: Motorcyclist dies after hitting car in south Scottsdale

Morgan Tanabe
11:03 AM, Feb 23, 2018
28 mins ago
scottsdale | northeast valley
Jason Bacon/ABC15
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a car in south Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of 64th Street and McDowell Road around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of an accident involving a motorcycle.

According to authorities, a 50-year-old woman was heading eastbound on McDowell Road and attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 64th Street when a motorcyclist riding eastbound on McDowell struck the passenger's side of the car.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 26-year-old Kristopher Koch, was thrown from his bike, officials said. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

Police believe speed may have played a factor in the deadly accident.

The driver of the car was uninjured and stayed at the scene to cooperate with the investigation. Authorities determined that the driver was not impaired and her name was not released.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ