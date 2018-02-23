Police: Motorcyclist dies after hitting car in south Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a car in south Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of 64th Street and McDowell Road around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of an accident involving a motorcycle.

According to authorities, a 50-year-old woman was heading eastbound on McDowell Road and attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 64th Street when a motorcyclist riding eastbound on McDowell struck the passenger's side of the car.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 26-year-old Kristopher Koch, was thrown from his bike, officials said. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

Police believe speed may have played a factor in the deadly accident.

The driver of the car was uninjured and stayed at the scene to cooperate with the investigation. Authorities determined that the driver was not impaired and her name was not released.