PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a man who reportedly tried to grab a 17-year-old girl while she was jogging on Wednesday.

Police say after 4 p.m., the teen was jogging in the area of 60th Street and Cactus Road when a man approached her.

The victim told police she had a brief conversation with the man before he tried to grab her. She was able to break free and get away without injuries.

Officers are searching the area for the suspect, who the victim described as a man in his fifties with white hair and facial hair. She said he was wearing a grey and blue sweatshirt and pants.

The suspect may have left the area in a dark blue Chevy truck with another person behind the wheel.

The investigation is ongoing.