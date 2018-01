SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who's accused of robbing a Scottsdale Circle K at gunpoint on Friday.

According to Scottsdale police, the incident happened at 6:30 p.m. near 82nd Street and Indian School Road.

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

After the clerk gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash, he fled in a four-door gold Toyota Camry, heading northbound on 82nd Street.

The vehicle had a handicapped placard hanging from the rearview mirror as well as a large dent on the left front quarter panel, police said.

Police describe the suspect as 5 feet 10 inches, having a heavy build, with long gray hair in a ponytail and a gray mustache.

He was last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a tan baseball hat, and glasses.

If you have any information on the identity of this man or this crime, you're asked to call Scottsdale police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.