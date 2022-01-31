Police investigating death of juvenile as homicide at Scottsdale hotel

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are investigating a homicide involving a juvenile at a Scottsdale hotel.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Extended Stay America hotel near Scottsdale and Osborn roads for an unresponsive person who was not breathing.

A family member, who was staying at the hotel, called 911, according to police.

When officers arrived they located a juvenile victim. That person was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

On Monday, Scottsdale police announced that somebody is in custody in connection to the homicide. Officials would not clarify who was arrested nor how many people were arrested.

The victim's name or age has not been released by Scottsdale police.

HAPPENING NOW: @ScottsdalePD continue their investigation after a juvenile was found dead over the weekend at the Extended Stay in Old Town. | @abc15 pic.twitter.com/mAo3Gs9hqX — Christine Stanwood (@stanwoodreports) January 31, 2022

Police received one previous call related to the family, but are not clarifying what the previous call was in relation to.

The investigation remains ongoing.

