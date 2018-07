SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Police say a 61-year-old bicyclist is dead after being struck by a car in Scottsdale earlier this week.

On Monday, police responded to the Desert Mountain private community near Desert Mountain Parkway and Desert Hills Drive after receiving reports of a serious car crash.

Police say Craig Vanbreene was riding his bike when he was hit by a Mercedes sedan from behind.

Vanbreene was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing and not additional details were immediately released.