SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Officials are on scene of a hard landing of a plane in Scottsdale.

The incident happened at Scottsdale Airport near Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a twin-engine, Canadian-registered Beechcraft Duke ran off the runway after landing and hit at least one sign.

Scottsdale Airport was temporarily closed after the hard landing but has since resumed normal activity.

According to airport officials, two people were on the plane at the time but nobody was injured.