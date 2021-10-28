Phone store employee accused of sending himself private videos, photos from customer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale cell phone store employee is accused of sending himself private videos from a customer’s phone.

Official documents say the victim told police she went to the AT&T store located near Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard to get a new cell phone. During the transaction, the information from her old phone was synced to her new device.

When she checked her messages, she noticed a text thread with an unknown number. The messages contained about 80 private photos and videos, police say.

She attempted to call the number but got no answer, and later, the person called back and identified themselves as “Joel,” the same name as the employee who helped her at the phone store.

According to documents, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joel Rodriguez Salazar, denied sending the photos to his phone number and denied seeing them.

Salazar was booked into jail on charges including unlawful viewing.