Person found dead after trailer fire near Scottsdale

One person is dead after a fire engulfed a trailer near Scottsdale early Friday morning.

Rural Metro Fire says around 1:45 a.m., they were called to the area of 140th Street and Rio Verde for a report of a travel trailer and car on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a trailer and SUV fully engulfed in fire.

They also found a second trailer on fire and the blaze was starting to extend to a small outbuilding nearby.

Because of heavy fire, crews were forced to fight the fire defensively to protect livestock and other recreational vehicles nearby.

While fighting the blaze, a victim was found dead. Rural Metro believes the person might have exited the trailer before they became overwhelmed by smoke and fire.

The property owners confirmed the trailer housed a woman and several birds in cages.

Rural Metro has not confirmed that the victim found was the woman. The victim also has not yet been identified.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.