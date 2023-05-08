People hospitalized after car crashes into tree, tree falls on fire truck

An unknown amount of people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree, causing the tree to fall onto a fire truck Sunday evening.

The crash happened near 96th Street and Shea Boulevard.

There will be traffic restrictions in the area while the crash is under investigation.

🚨#TrafficAlert 🚨 96th-98th St and Shea Blvd will have traffic restrictions for a single vehicle collision into a tree. The tree fell on a fire truck passing by and there are persons being transported to a local hospital for non life threatening injuries. Please find alt route. pic.twitter.com/sPMFXuk4VQ — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) May 8, 2023

All injuries are said to be non-life threatening, according to officials.

It is currently unknown what caused the crash.