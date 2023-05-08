Watch Now
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

People hospitalized after car crashes into tree, tree falls on fire truck

Scottsdale Police Department
ABC15
Scottsdale Police Department
Scottsdale Police Department
Posted at 6:36 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 21:36:27-04

An unknown amount of people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree, causing the tree to fall onto a fire truck Sunday evening.

The crash happened near 96th Street and Shea Boulevard.

There will be traffic restrictions in the area while the crash is under investigation.

All injuries are said to be non-life threatening, according to officials.

It is currently unknown what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!