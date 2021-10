SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a woman in her 40s died on Lost Dog Wash Trailhead in Scottsdale Sunday night.

Scottsdale police say the woman's death appears to be the result of a medical incident and there are no signs of foul play.

Officials say Scottsdale police detectives and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate the cause of death.

The victim is not being identified at this time.