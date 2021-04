SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a possible burglary at a pawn shop near Scottsdale Road and Earll Drive.

On Friday morning a large police presence was seen surrounding the pawn shop in the area.

Scottsdale police said two suspects are in custody and both have been taken to a hospital for treatment. Details about their injuries haven't been provided.

Officials said they are in the early process of an investigation and expect to release more details later.