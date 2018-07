SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A convicted felon went to a Scottsdale bank using a fake identity to withdraw over $160,000 from a California man's account.

Scottsdale police report that on July 16, they arrested 53-year-old Patrice Robinson at a bank near Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads.

Police say in late June, Robinson made four withdrawals totaling over $160,000 from the account of a man in the San Diego area.

Robinson allegedly used a fake driver's license to process the withdrawals. The victim contacted the bank and filed a police report for identity theft.

On July 16, Robinson returned to the Scottsdale bank, posing as a coin investor, and tried to remove nearly $50,000 from the same victim's account.

Bank employees recognized Robinson and called the police.

A fingerprint alerted police to Robinson's real identity, a five-time convicted felon and parolee sentenced to over 26 years in prison.

He's been charged with aggravated identity theft, theft, and fraudulent schemes.