PD: Mountainside Middle School on lockdown after weapon found in classroom

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Mountainside Middle School in Scottsdale is on lockdown after a weapon was found inside a classroom.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, the lockdown was prompted as a precaution and nobody has been injured.

🚨#criticalincident As a precautionary measure, Mountainside middle school is currently in lockdown, following the discovery of a weapon in a classroom.

The campus has been secured. Students are safe with their teachers. School admin is assisting SPD with its investigation. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 25, 2024

Students are safe with their teachers and the school administration is assisting with Scottsdale PD.

Parents are being asked not to show up at the school at this time.

An investigation remains underway.