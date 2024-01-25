Watch Now
PD: Mountainside Middle School on lockdown after weapon found in classroom

Posted at 1:34 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 16:31:33-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Mountainside Middle School in Scottsdale is on lockdown after a weapon was found inside a classroom.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, the lockdown was prompted as a precaution and nobody has been injured.

Students are safe with their teachers and the school administration is assisting with Scottsdale PD.

Parents are being asked not to show up at the school at this time.

An investigation remains underway.

