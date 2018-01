SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Officials are looking for a man and woman who robbed a jewelry store in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police said two armed suspects entered Edmar Fine jewelry store near Frank Lloyd Wright and Via Linda boulevards on Friday morning.

According to police, the owner of the store was pistol whipped and transported to the hospital with a minor head injury.

The suspects took off with an unknown amount of jewelry.

Police described the man and woman as white, in their early twenties, and wearing dark clothing.

The suspects were last seen running through the parking lot.