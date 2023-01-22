Watch Now
PD: 'Active scene' near Scottsdale and McDowell roads

Posted at 6:55 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 20:55:34-05

Scottsdale police say there is an "active scene" near Scottsdale and McDowell roads Saturday night.

Officials ask that the public avoids the area and that those in the area of 70th Street and Palm Lane remain indoors.

ABC15 reached out to Scottsdale police, but have not been given any further details regarding this incident.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

