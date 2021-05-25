Parents gather at Scottsdale USD board during rescheduled meeting after chaos interrupted last week's

The Scottsdale Unified School District held their rescheduled meeting after outside groups hijacked the last one.

The district celebrated student success on Monday.

It was finally able to recognize several students and teachers on their accomplishments after a week-long delay.

“Our kids are so smart and so capable and this pre-AP program for English and World History has just allowed our kids to have the confidence to take their learning to the next level,” says one teacher.

The student advisory board also made a final presentation on two high schools, pointing out what they have enjoyed and what they've learned throughout the school year.

“Ninth-grade students come in and are very excited about this because there’s more options for them to pick classes and more opportunities for these students," says a student part of the advisory board.

This board meeting was a stark difference from the one held last Tuesday.

“This is America, land of what supposed to be the free," chanted one person among the crowd.

Scottsdale Unified and Scottsdale police say most of those agitators were part of separate outside groups.

Parents who gathered at Coronado High School on Monday say they were also there and are now demanding transparency.

“We, the parents, are disappointed,” says one parent.

They say they have started a coalition involving parents across the state to "reclaim schools."

"There's been incidents at schools that are getting the kids away from learning the basics. so, that's why we're just trying to understand what their vision is. We don't want to wait until the week before school starts to make a decision like... maybe this school is no longer a good choice for us," says Michelle Walker, SUSD parent.

The district answered some of their questions: stating it plans to make masks optional next fall; it doesn't intend to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, nor has it adopted critical race theory as part of the curriculum.