SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Scottsdale Road near McDowell Road.

Scottsdale police say one of the drivers, an adult male, is dead after the crash.

The other adult male driver reportedly remained on scene, but later was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

The driver of the third vehicle, a USPS van, was not hurt and did not request medial transport.

The crash is still under investigation.