One arrested, several detained after shooting near house party in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say one person has been arrested and several were detained after a shooting unfolded near a house party in Scottsdale early Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near Hayden and Thunderbird roads.

Preliminary information indicates two women were arguing in the street. As the argument escalated, police say people pulled out guns and fired several rounds into the air.

The women and others involved were linked to a house party being reportedly hosted at a nearby short-term rental.

As the gunfire unfolded, people began to leave the area as officers arrived.

Police searched the area and found no injuries or gunshot damage.

Several people were detained and one person, identified as 29-year-old Armando Sotelo-Carrillo, was arrested following the incident.

Sotelo-Carrillo was arrested and booked on charges that include disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Sotelo-Carrillo is also reported to have organized the party at the rental home where the argument began.

Police say he is not believed to have been involved in the shootings.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 480-312-TIPS (8477).