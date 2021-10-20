Old Town Scottsdale Robert Cuillo's death ruled as accidental drowning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man who went missing after a night out in Old Town Scottsdale and then found dead in a canal died from an accidental drowning.

The Scottsdale Police Department released new information Wednesday which says there is no foul play suspected in Robert “Bobby” Cuillo’s death.

The 23-year-old was reported missing on July 17 after leaving Wasted Grain Scottsdale.

His body was discovered on July 19 in a canal near Scottsdale and Camelback roads.

Detectives with the Scottsdale PD and Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office worked together to figure out what happened to Cuillo the night he went missing.

Through their investigation they found his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit for a person to legally operate a motor vehicle.

Police were able to acquire the GPS and tracking information from the scooter Cuillo rented through his phone.

Based on that evidence police found it appeared Cuillo drove the scooter into the canal north of Chaparral Road, near where his body was recovered.

The rented scooter was also pulled from the canal where the GPS indicated it had entered.