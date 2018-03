SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Officials are investigating a deadly shooting involving federal agents at a retail center in Scottsdale Friday morning.

Officials were called to the area of 90th Street and Shea Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. after Homeland Security agents confronted a man in a Whataburger parking lot.

Scottsdale police say one Homeland Security agent fired a shot at the man after the man drew a weapon on the agents. The man was shot and killed.

Officials have not yet said why Homeland Security agents were looking for the man. They have not released his name.

No other injuries were reported.