Native American gallery owner seen making disturbance during cultural performance in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A well-known Old Town Scottsdale business owner is facing charges after reportedly causing a disturbance during a cultural performance at a Super Bowl-related event earlier this week.

The incident occurred while a Native American group was performing at an event celebration late Tuesday morning near Scottsdale Road and Main Street.

A man, later identified as Gilbert Ortega, was seen yelling at performers and exchanging words with multiple people, causing a disturbance during the event.

The incident was captured on video and has since surfaced on social media. The recording shows the man apparently mocking the dancers and yelling “MAGA country,” among other things.

Ortega is the owner of a prominent Native American art gallery in Old Town Scottsdale.

According to the website, “Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries is a world renowned cultural arts dealer” that has been trading with the Native American community for hundreds of years.

“The tradition has been one of love, respect, and passion for the native peoples hand made works of art…,” the gallery website says. Their hope is to “…spread the nature and the culture of the Native American tribes for all to cherish and preserve there culture which is beautiful.”

Scottsdale Police Department officials say they have submitted misdemeanor charges against Ortega for disorderly conduct.

“The crime of disorderly conduct does not qualify for a hate crime designation based on the FBI definition,” police said in a media release Thursday morning.

Police also said, “the City of Scottsdale prides itself as a welcoming community and condemns this individual's racist comments - they do not represent our community.”

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, who has no relation to Gilbert Ortega, released the following statement Thursday:

Gilbert Ortega, Jr.'s despicable language and rage directed to Native performers is reprehensible and inexcusable.

"wo years ago, when Native Art Market opened in Old Town, I welcomed them wholeheartedly to our community. Today I met in person with them to express solidarity and assure them that the City of Scottsdale is pursuing the matter to the fullest extent of the law.

The behavior exhibited by this individual saddens and disgusts the people of our community. Last weekend, I spent many hours joining others in celebration during Scottsdale Western Week, including Parada Del Sol, and the Arizona Indian Festival at Civic Center grounds.

At the Arizona Indian Festival, it was my sincere honor to acknowledge Tribal Nations Royalty, and speak of the greatness of Native mythology, origin creation and family culture.

This ugly incident must be a reminder that our commitment to upholding respect, dignity and anti-discrimination must be steadfast and never wane.

Scottsdale history is intertwined with Native peoples living respectfully on Mother Earth, under Father Sky. Together, we are one.

