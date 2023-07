SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Thousands of utility customers are without power Tuesday night in Scottsdale.

As of 10:40 p.m., 1,869 customers have been affected from Scottsdale to Pima roads and Via Linda to Via Camello Del Norte. To see if your area has been affected click here.

Officials say crews are working to restore power in the area.

According to the APS map, power is set to be restored around 1:55 a.m. But officials say it could take longer.