Monsoon cleanup continues at Scottsdale apartment complex

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Cleanup efforts are still underway, a week after a wild monsoon ripped through an apartment complex in the McCormick Ranch area of Scottsdale.

Multiple trees were uprooted, with one causing structural damage to a balcony, temporarily stranding residents on the second floor.

"It's so crazy. I've lived here almost my entire life. I moved to Arizona when I was four years old and now, I'm 21 years old, and I've never seen a storm of this magnitude in such a small area," said Lulu Arneson, a resident who was home during the storm.

ABC15 was on scene last Tuesday as the Scottsdale Fire Department helped residents evacuate their homes which had been blocked by debris.

