Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan, arrested for assault at hospital in Scottsdale

Scottsdale Police Department
Posted at 7:53 PM, Sep 25, 2021
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — NBA legend, Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan, has been arrested for assault in Scottsdale Friday night.

Scottsdale police say when they responded to a separate call at Casa Amigos, security at the club asked officers to help take Jordan out for medical attention.

Officers say Jordan slipped and hit the back of his head on a table, causing him to bleed.

He was then transported to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries.

While he was being treated at the hospital, Jordan allegedly assaulted hospital staff .

Jordan was booked on aggravated assault charges and released from the hospital at around 1:20 p.m and taken to Scottsdale City Jail for processing.

Police say Jordan was released from jail less than an hour later at around 2:14 p.m.

Officials say Jordan has yet to be charged with anything, only booked on one count of aggravated assault on a healthcare professional.

Further details surrounding the alleged assault have not been released.

The case will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for a review and charging decision.

