SCOTTSDALE — Ukraine is the newest baby Andalusian horse at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's Texas ranch.

Andalusian horses are known for their coats transforming from a dark brown to a white-and-silver coat. The foal was named after Ukraine to symbolize the country's brighter days ahead.

In addition to the baby horse, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament has donated to World Central Kitchen, an organization that serves meals to refugees.