Man taken to hospital after being attacked by a swarm of bees near Scottsdale Airport

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man is in the hospital after he was attacked by a swarm of bees near Scottsdale Airport Saturday morning.

Scottsdale fire officials say they were called to the area of Northsight Boulevard and Raintree Drive for a bee assignment.

When firefighters arrived, they found a swarm of bees in a utility box in the area.

Fire officials say a man passing by the swarm was attacked. He was taken to the hospital due to bee-related injuries.

The utility provider and a beekeeper are working to remove the swarm.

Scottsdale Fire provided the following tips for anyone who comes into close contact with a swarm of bees:

Stay Calm: If you see bees swarming or hear buzzing, walk away calmly. Don’t swat at them.

Cover Up: When hiking or doing yard work, wear light-colored clothing with long sleeves and pants.

Avoid Strong Scents: Bees are attracted to strong perfumes, colognes, and scented lotions.

Check Before You Trim: Inspect trees, bushes, sheds, and utility boxes before disturbing them—especially during warmer months.

Keep Pets Safe: Don’t let pets near active swarms or hives.

Seal Entrances: Make sure vents, chimneys, and other access points to your home are sealed.

Call a Professional: If you encounter a hive or swarm near your home, contact a licensed bee removal expert—don’t try to handle it yourself.