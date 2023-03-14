Watch Now
Man rescued off 50-foot boulder in North Scottsdale

Scottsdale Fire officials say a man had to be rescued from a large boulder Monday night.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Mar 14, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A scary late-night adventure ended on a good note thanks to rescue crews Monday night.

The fire department answered the rescue call late Monday in North Scottsdale when a 32-year-old man was stuck on a boulder and unable to get down.

The rescue team successfully bought the individual down with no injuries.

