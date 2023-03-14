Man rescued off 50-foot boulder in North Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A scary late-night adventure ended on a good note thanks to rescue crews Monday night.

The fire department answered the rescue call late Monday in North Scottsdale when a 32-year-old man was stuck on a boulder and unable to get down.

Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire Technical Rescue Teams called out for a 32 year old male stuck 50 ft on a boulder in North Scottsdale. Crew use a high angle rope system to rescue the late night climber. The climber was not injured. pic.twitter.com/sFTlG4YECp — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) March 14, 2023

The rescue team successfully bought the individual down with no injuries.