SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man is hospitalized after being injured in a fire in Scottsdale Monday morning.

Scottsdale and Phoenix fire crews responded to a home near Scottsdale Road and McDonald Drive.

Firefighters rescued an 80-year-old man who was inside the burning home.

He was taken to a hospital burn unit with life-threatening injuries, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

The man's wife was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was put out and is under investigation.