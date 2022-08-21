Watch Now
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Man arrested for charity golf tournament scam in Scottsdale

Police searching for more victims, scam active from May through July 2022
Posted at 3:53 PM, Aug 21, 2022
SCOTTSDALE — A 57-year-old man was arrested August 8 for fraudulent schemes and theft relating to a fake charity golf tournament scam, Scottsdale police announced Sunday.

Police say Robert Alexander was collecting money on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a golf tournament at the Silverleaf Golf Course.

During the investigation, police found that the Wounded Warrior Project didn't know of Alexander or the charity tournament.

Detectives in the Financial Crimes Unit found Alexander was allegedly conducting multiple fraudulent schemes.

It is currently unknown how much money Alexander allegedly stole.

Police say the scam was active from May through July 2022.

Scottsdale police are asking anyone who may be a victim of a similar fraud scam to call the department's non-emergency number at 480-312-5000.

